Fort Mill nonprofit dedicated to those with mobility disabilities, recognized by SC Secretary of State as apart of Angels 2021

All Things Possible Medical Fundraising, created in 2013 raises money to buy wheelchairs accessible vans for families with children who can not walk.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Each year South Carolina's Secretary of State Mark Hammond recognizes nonprofit organizations that he believes exemplify charitable giving in South Carolina.

This year, All Things Possible Medical Fundraising, a Fort Mill nonprofit organization was among the 15 organizations named by Hammond as "Angels of 2021".

All Things Possible Medical Fundraising, created in 2013 raises money to buy wheelchairs accessible vans for families with children who can not walk.

Lisa Sexton, founder, and executive director of the nonprofit told WCNC Charlotte she created the nonprofit after experiencing a medical issue where she had to be hospitalized for several weeks and medical bills were crazy.

"Even the portion that we had to pay, you know, with good insurance was still a lot of money. And I realized then that you know, there's a lot of people in the same situation. So that became my focus and started out really helping pay medical bills. And then we were getting so many requests for wheelchair vans that we kind of, you know, adjusted ourselves in order to help that segment of the population that really no one is paying attention to," said Sexton.

In order for the Fort Mill nonprofit to be considered as an "Angel", the secretary of state's office said the charity has have devoted 80 percent or more of its total expenditures to charitable programs; must have been in existence for three or more years; must make good use of volunteer services; must receive minimal funding from grants; must have a significant presence in South Carolina; and the charity must be in compliance with the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act.

“Every year I look forward to recognizing several charities as ‘Angels,’ not only to commend them for their service to the state but also to raise public awareness about wise charitable giving,” said Secretary Hammond. “Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, our office was unable to host an Angel ceremony last year. Therefore, we are recognizing 15 Angels this year instead of 10 as we have done in prior years. There are so many wonderful organizations doing good work in South Carolina, and I am thrilled to recognize the contributions of this year’s Angels.”

Sexton said the nonprofit is always looking for donors and corporate partners.

"We're always looking for donors and corporate partners to help us to meet these needs because even a used wheelchair van cost about $35,000 now, and that one you know, could be several years old, brand new, they're about $80,000. So these are very expensive vehicles and take a lot to raise that kind of money," Sexton said.

The organization's heart for giving does not stop at being recognized by the state, Sexton told WCNC Charlotte that on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30 they plan to giveaway another wheelchair van.

Despite the cost, the organization is proud to announce that they are planning to reach their goal this year of giving away 10 wheelchair vans to families in the Charlotte Metropolitan area.

"We do we set a goal that's you know, usually pretty high but you know, we believe that you know, with God, all things are possible. And that, that he'll make it happen. And it's been happening every year. So we're very blessed and very excited to be able to change lives for these families. Because it really it totally is a life-changer," said Sexton.

For those in the community looking for assistance, click here and fill out the application.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.