Pups N Pints event in Waxhaw to benefit South Charlotte Dog Rescue

Stop by the WCNC Charlotte tent to say hello to Larry Sprinkle, Brad Panovich and others from the WCNC Charlotte team.

WAXHAW, N.C. — The fifth annual Pups N Pints event will take place Saturday afternoon in downtown Waxhaw under the water tower.

The pet-friendly event is hosted by Passionate Paws Animal Hospial to benefit South Charlotte Dog Rescue.

The area will be filled with dozens of local vendors, food trucks, a beer zone for adults, a kid zone, live music and dogs looking for their forever homes.

Pups N Pints starts at noon and ends at 5 p.m. Be sure to stop by the WCNC Charlotte tent to say hellow and spin the wheel to win some swag.

Animal shelters and rescues across the Carolinas have the same urgent message: They’re at capacity, and they need all the help they can get. The annual event raises awareness for South Charlotte Dog Rescue and also raises much needed funds to help animals in need and find them forever homes.

Bring your dog (on a leash) to this fun event to help raise money for South Charlotte Dog Rescue's Emergency Medical Fund.