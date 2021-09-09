Animal Care and Control at max capacity for canines, said CMPD

Fisher is asking the Charlotte community to support the shelters by helping animals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD's Animal Care and Control Division is requesting the public's help after announcing they are at full capacity.

“This situation has quickly become urgent,” stated Dr. Josh Fisher, Animal Care & Control Director. Shelters are always more crowded in the Summer months and this year has not been any different. We have monitored the situation closely the past few months and have finally reached a point that we need to reach out to the media to share our message and share our urgent needs with the community. Community members are being urged to consider adopting an animal this weekend or take a dog on a Staycation for several days so that we are able to care for new intakes.”

Fisher is asking the Charlotte community to support the shelters by helping animals. "We know that our community cares and has always responded quickly to our shelter pets in times of desperate need,” said Fisher. “This is one of those times we really need help.”

Here is how you can help the animals, according to the release:

Take a dog on a Staycation for a long weekend:

A Staycation is available to people who cannot commit to adopting a pet but want to help by taking a dog home for up to five days to give it a break from the shelter environment and provide it the benefits and experience of living in a loving home.



Consider a longer-term foster assignment. Fostering reduces long-term boarding of animals who can suffer from kennel stress which often leads to behavior issues. Foster-centric is a trending tern that describes a new model for animal sheltering. It puts animals who are ready for adoption in homes in the community, leaving space at the shelter for the animals who need special care or management.

If you have been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, there is no better time than now.

Adopting one animal will save two lives: by saving the one you adopt and the one who takes its place.

