Charlotte nonprofit helps underserved families in unique way

West-Charlotte based nonprofit A Better World received Apparo’s 2020 Mission Possible award.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's no secret that nonprofits have been hit hard this pandemic. That's why a Charlotte non-profit, Apparo, stepped up to help others serve in the community.

"Apparo's mission is to amplify the missions of other non-profits here in our community," Apparo's Chief Executive Officer Kim Lanphea said.

To do that, Apparo connects nonprofits to volunteers and gives them education and training to help achieve their goals and better serve the community.

"We stay engaged in the work so that what is delivered is something that the non-profit can sustain once the volunteer goes away," Lanphea said.



Apparo just awarded its annual "Mission Possible Economic Opportunity Award" to help local Charlotte students and families this school year. This year's recipient was local non-profit A Better World which is an after school program for kids living in and around West Charlotte.

"A lot of our students come from Title One schools or low income areas," Beyonka Fulton said. "We offer them certified teachers, free hot meals, transportation from school and to home for absolutely no costs."



A Better World received $10,000 in cash and $50,000 dollars to help with future projects.



"What we really wanted was to track attendance and student registration but our consultant helped us see the bigger picture, who do you work with in the community, what are you doing with your volunteers," Fulton said.

"They've helped us figure out where our priorities were."