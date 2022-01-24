Area Boy Scouts gearing up for Scouting For Food

Scouting For Food is the super bowl of food drives for Loaves & Fishes / Friendship Trays in Mecklenburg County and many other non-profits in surrounding counties.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte is teaming up with Boy Scouts of America to help fight hunger in the community and make a difference through the Scouting For Food drive.

Scouts with the Mecklenburg County Council, Central NC Council and Palmetto Council will go door to door on Saturday, February 5 to collect much needed donations for various food pantries.

Scouts will collect donations in the following counties: Mecklenburg, York, Lancaster, Anson, Union, Cabarrus, Rowan and Stanly.

In the town of Clover in York County, Scouts will collect donations for the Clover Area Assistance Center. They help about 180 households a month to make sure there is enough food on the table.

Scouts will leave door tags at homes on Saturday, January 29. If you received a door tag, Scouts will return on Saturday, February 5 to collect donations.

No one should have to worry where their next meal will come from. To make an online monetary donation, text the word DONATE to 704-329-3600 to support the Clover Area Assistance Center.

All of the donations collected by the Mecklenburg County Council benefit Loaves & Fishes. Scouting For Food is their single largest food drive of the year. The food collected will help feed families through the spring and summer. The pandemic has caused Loaves & Fishes to feed almost twice as many people every week. Half were children and seniors, the community’s most vulnerable.

Priority needs include canned fruit (in fruit juice), canned meats, canned pastas and canned vegetables. We are especially in need of low sodium, low fat and low sugar items. No glass items please!

If a scout does not leave a door hanger on your door, you can still donate. Tere are several drop off locations throughout each county.

Mecklenburg County

Donations, drive through style, at any of the locations listed below on Saturday, Feb. 5 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. or Sunday, Feb. 6 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. at certain locations (indicated below) OR Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Loaves & Fishes / Friendship Trays warehouse located at 648 Griffith Road.

Those who prefer to make a financial donation directly to Loaves & Fishes / Friendship Trays can donate online or text 44321 on your mobile phone and enter the code: Scout4Food. Each dollar donated equals 4 lbs of food!

Scouts will be on hand to collect donations at these locations Feb. 5:

• Ada Jenkins Center - 212 Gamble St., Davidson (Saturday, Feb. 5 only drop-off site)

• Arboretum Shopping Center – Providence Rd. & Highway 51 (across from the Harris Teeter), Charlotte

• Huntersville United Methodist Church – 14005 Stumptown Rd., Huntersville

• Philadelphia Presbyterian Church – 11501 Bain School Rd., Mint Hill (Saturday, Feb. 5 only drop-off site)

• Sharon Presbyterian Church – 5201 Sharon Rd., Charlotte

• South Mecklenburg Presbyterian - 8601 Bryant Farms Rd, Charlotte (Saturday, Feb. 5 only drop-off site)

• Steele Creek Athletic Association - 13530 Choate Circle, Charlotte (Saturday, Feb. 5 only drop-off site)

• Town Center Plaza – 8600 University City Blvd., Charlotte