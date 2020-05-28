AT&T, Firehouse Subs provide meals to 'Feed the Frontline'

"Feed the Frontlines" is part of Mecklenburg County's mission to provide meals for first responders.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the coronavirus pandemic drones on, first responders of every stripe are feeling a little worn out.

That's where corporate America comes in, with many household names digging deep to give local fire, rescue, and police officers a much-needed assist.

It came off with military precision.

"I got it - alright."

An all-out feeding of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

"Today, we just taking a break." Courtesy of Firehouse Subs and AT&T.

"It's just a break in the excitement from COVID-19 and we wanna thank them for thinking about us."

It's all a part of "Feed the Frontlines", Mecklenburg County's mission to provide meals for first responders.

"90 percent of the restaurants are closed. I been bringing my lunch since February."

A little later, at a certain Swedish furniture store across town...

"we donated three thousand dollars worth of sofas for their lounge."

Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics made off with enough IKEA gear to spruce up any workspace.

Food and comfort these first responders appreciate.

"It has just really helped the morale of our staff dealing with the COVID and this just really lifts their spirits."

As for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office, "We'll get back to work as soon as we finish eating."