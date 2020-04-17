CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the battle against COVID-19 continues here in the Carolinas, one Charlotte business is looking to give back to health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

Babe and Butcher is known for its Instagram-worthy cheese and meat boards but now with the community's help, they're packing up those picture perfect spreads and making special deliveries to local medical workers and first responders. The best part? The meals are delivered for free to those who are working tirelessly to keep everyone healthy.

Earlier this week, Babe and Butcher fed a couple dozen nurses at Atrium Health and they plan to feed 100 more with CLT Strong next Monday. For just $20, you can help provide a meal to those heroes. All you have to do is visit their website and add an order for a first responder, Babe and Butcher will handle it from there. Click here for more information.

RELATED: Wall Street futures skyrocket Friday

RELATED: State, county plans not to release COVID-19 nursing home details for now

RELATED: Charlotte woman who recovered from coronavirus unable to donate potentially life-saving plasma

RELATED: South Carolina man gives his stimulus check to others in need