Back to School events happening in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School is soon to be back in session, so here are some of the events happening in our area to help students get ready for their return to classes.
South End Market Back-to-School Event
Come out to Atherton Mill for the South End Market Back-To-School event. It will feature 25 local vendors, a children-specific live cooking demo by Chef Alyssa of Chef Alyssa's Kitchen, live farm animals, hair feathering, face painting, and music by popular local artist, MonaLisa.
Happening: Saturday, August 21, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ Atherton Mill
Meck. Co. Pre K Enrollment & Back to School Bash
Head to the Meck Pre-K Enrollment and Back-to-School bash for school supplies, music, food, games and fun.
Happening: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ Absolute Child Care
Cornelius Back To School Bash
Join the Cornelius Parks & Recreation Department as they kick off the 2021-22 school year with this fun family event. It will include performances, balloon artists, concessions, and more.
Happening: Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m. @ Cornelius Town Hall Lawn