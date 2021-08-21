Back to School events happening in the Charlotte area

Several Back-To-School events are happening as many students head back to in-person classes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School is soon to be back in session, so here are some of the events happening in our area to help students get ready for their return to classes.

South End Market Back-to-School Event

Come out to Atherton Mill for the South End Market Back-To-School event. It will feature 25 local vendors, a children-specific live cooking demo by Chef Alyssa of Chef Alyssa's Kitchen, live farm animals, hair feathering, face painting, and music by popular local artist, MonaLisa.

Happening: Saturday, August 21, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ Atherton Mill

Meck. Co. Pre K Enrollment & Back to School Bash

Head to the Meck Pre-K Enrollment and Back-to-School bash for school supplies, music, food, games and fun.

Happening: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ Absolute Child Care

Cornelius Back To School Bash

Join the Cornelius Parks & Recreation Department as they kick off the 2021-22 school year with this fun family event. It will include performances, balloon artists, concessions, and more.