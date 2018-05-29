CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's easy to come up with an excuse not to run, right?

For women, one excuse carries with it a grain of truth; the fear someone is waiting along the path for you to cross when you're alone and least expect it.

Last summer, we reported two women were jogging near Steele Creek and approached by a man at gunpoint who attempted to kidnap them. The fears of something like this happening are so real, women are coming together to form running groups.

Melissa Diaz, of Ballantyne, posted on Nextdoor in search of a group for women to run together.

"I just sent out a quick message saying, 'My name is Melissa Diaz. I was a former runner. If anyone wants to walk or run, let me know.' And I ended up getting 15 requests!"

It's a way for women to meet and support each other, but it's also a safer way to get exercise. The reality is if you're running alone, then you can't also keep watch on what is going on behind you or on either side. The more people running, the more eyes on your surroundings.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Frisk told NBC Charlotte it only takes seconds to be attacked. That's why CMPD recommends women make themselves a less desirable target, perhaps by visibly carrying a device to ward off an attacker.

"That’s something where a criminal might think, 'I don't want to attack this person because they have some sort of defense.'"

Diaz had a different take on that idea after experiencing her own scare.

"When I was running, I heard a girl scream, so I turned around because I thought she got attacked. I ran back and I'm like, 'Are you ok?' She said, 'I just did that because there was this guy there.' So we grabbed each other by the hand and we just started running."

That got Diaz thinking, after recently moving to the Carolinas, that there is safety in numbers, and maybe more women feel this way.

The response raising the question: If women don't feel safe running in Ballantyne, is it safe to run alone anywhere?

"Nowadays you never know. Better to be safe," said Diaz.

She created the Facebook group 'Determined Chicks' and runs morning and night with women all over Charlotte, specifically out of Ballantyne. Click here to check it out.

