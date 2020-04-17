BELMONT, N.C. — With a return to normalcy still anybody's guess, families are feeling the effects of a long term Coronavirus shutdown.

That leads to empty stomachs, which is why one faith community is teaming up with a high profile restaurant and non-profit group to feed the people of one Gaston County town.

It's not your everyday traffic jam. But for a couple of hours on Friday morning, Downtown Belmont was brought to a halt - gridlocked by generosity.

"Everybody's showing up the event goes until noon and we had people here at 7:30 this morning." said Adrian Miller, Belmont's City Manager

Belmont city leaders teamed up with Nellie's Southern Kitchen and Elevation Church to form this Convoy of Hope.

"So our overall goal is to give out as much food as we can, we got 30 thousand pounds of food and hygiene supplies," said Miller, "And our goal today is to give every bit of that food and household supplies to everyone that needs it."

That they did quickly, as folks from around Gaston County flooded in.

"So there's 3 stations and you roll up we've got our gloves and our masks so we're being safe and we'll put the supplies in your trunk, " said Miller.

Elevation Church members made a production of it.

"We believe giving back is the way to be a part of a church not just signing a role so this people serve they give they really make a difference." said Jason Price, Campus Pastor.

That difference was felt on both sides of the windshield. For those in need of a few free groceries and those just glad to get out of the house.

"For the past several weeks we've been stuck at home so this is a nice way to get out and help other people, " said Miller.

The demand was so great, what was supposed to have been a two and a half hour giveaway took less than half that time.

