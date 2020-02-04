CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The coronavirus has had a big impact on the Charlotte community with many people turning to nonprofits to put food on the table.

"The Charlotte nonprofits are being tremendously impacted by these current events," said Amy Jacobs of SHARE Charlotte.

Three weeks ago, Loaves & Fishes fed 1,200 people. Last week the need increased and the pantry was able to feed 3,502 people; 1,472 were children and 221 were senior citizens.

"Food is one of the largest concerns we have right now," Jacobs said. "Schools are closed and now they're closed until mid May. Many students get breakfast and lunch while they're at school."

Several nonprofits across the area have a shortage of volunteers due to North Carolina's Stay At Home order.

"A lot of organizations that help with food distributions, packing and delivery are volunteer based or volunteer led," Jacob explained.

RELATED: Need food? How to get it or how to donate

RELATED: Nonprofit organizations see drop in donations as coronavirus impacts economy

So nonprofits are having to get creative. Some are hiring drivers to help pack and deliver foods while others are using virtual fundraisers.

SHARE Charlotte has over 2,500 much needed products for people to buy online for nonprofits and have them shipped directly to their door.