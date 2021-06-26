Billy Graham Rapid Response Team deployed to Florida condo collapse

"Our hearts are broken for the residents of this condo," said Josh Holland, assistant director of the BG-RRT.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Billy Graham Rapid Response Team has sent crisis-trained chaplains to Surfside, Flordia to aid in emotional and spiritual support after a condo collapse Thursday.

The 12-story condo building collapse has left at least four people dead and dozens of others unaccounted for. 55 apartment units were also destroyed in the collapse.

“As we learn more about this terrible tragedy, our hearts are broken for the residents of this condo who experienced such a devastating event,” said Josh Holland, assistant director of the BG-RRT.

BG-RRT chaplains are also currently serving in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi following severe flooding.