Hundreds gather for Black Mamas March CLT in Dilworth Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Event organizers say over 400 people gathered in Dilworth Sunday for a peaceful protest nearly three weeks since George Floyd's death. Protesters with Black Mamas March CLT chanted "no justice, no peace" as they moved through the streets.

The march was prompted by George Floyd calling for his "mama" in the video now seen around the country. Event organizers said it summoned all moms to call for justice.

That's exactly what Sunday was about — having an inclusive space for all moms, and to celebrate black culture. The march started in Latta Park in Dilworth.

Aisha Alexander was one of the organizers of the event, a Charlotte native, and the daughter of Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

Alexander is expecting her second child. She spoke with WCNC Charlotte on her experience as a black mother.

"I'm teaching her about her culture, I'm teaching her to be joyful, and to be happy because black joy within itself is a revolution and a protest," she said.

Jasiatic Anderson, another organizer of the Black Mamas March CLT event, said while there's trauma that comes with it, she loves being a black mother.

"It's amazing to be a black mother," Anderson said. "Lots of people have different angles. Of course, we're in a space where there's a lot of anxiety. It's nothing new, we were born with this intergenerational trauma of being a black mother — but at the same time its the most wonderful job in the world."