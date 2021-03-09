New Black-owned roller rink opens near NoDa

This is the city's first outdoor skating rink, which is also a black-owned female-led business.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here's some exciting news for roller skating enthusiasts in the Charlotte area.

A new roller rink is opening up here in the Queen City. Take a look: this is Rollin' Charlotte Skating Rink and Lounge.

The skating rink combines the nostalgic love of family skating, with the millennial vibes of an after-hour lounge experience, outdoors.

The doors open up for the first time this weekend, but WCNC Charlotte got a sneak peek.

This is the city's first outdoor skating rink, which is also a black-owned female-led business.

This weekend, the rink will have its grand opening, where many are expected to attend.

We're gonna have a DJ, food trucks, a lounge area, and games. Skating is a big thing in Charlotte," Kendria Holmes, founder of Rollin' CLT Rink & Lounge, said.

The owners say they plan to add an indoor portion next year.

The rink is off of Atando Avenue near the NoDa area of Charlotte.

Rollin' CLT some themed skate days coming up this weekend, you can see more on its website at rollinclt.com.