'This is unreal': Widow gets new HVAC unit

Twice a year, Brothers Heating, Air and Plumbing installs a full heating and air conditioning system absolutely free for someone who needs it.

YORK, S.C. — As winter closes in and the nights are colder, Elizabeth Adams is filled with joy and happiness.

“I was just, like, shocked, and this is unreal," Adams said.

She is so excited she won a contest for a brand new HVAC unit from Brothers Heating, Air and Plumbing.

Twice a year, the company accepts nominations and Adams nominated her late husband Randal Adams.

“Just because [of] everything he did," she said. "He did so much. He would see homeless people outside on a hot day and he would just go in the store and buy them water.”

Randal Adams served in the United States Air Force. He passed away in September 2021. Just before he died, the couple's refrigerator went out. On top of that, there were problems with the Adamses' existing HVAC unit and their home's roof.

Struggling to make ends meet and missing the support of her late husband, Elizabeth Adams nominated Randal. She said the new HVAC unit was just the thing to lift a tremendous burden off her back.

"That is exactly what Rick told me, that your husband is still looking out for you," Elizabeth Adams said.

Rick Starnes knows the pain she was going through. He works for Brothers Heating, Air and Plumbing and is retired military.

“When you get to see a smile on someone’s face and say that I am going to take this burden off your shoulder and see them be so grateful, that more than anything else just really makes you feel like I did something to make someone’s life better today,” Starnes said.

With the new unit installed, Elizabeth Adams has one big worry checked off her list. She said she's looking forward to having company over for the holidays.

“I just appreciate Brothers so much for everything,” she said.