CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Take what you need and leave what you can — that's the message of the blessing boxes in Cabarrus County.

People can leave donated goods at a blessing box for others to pick up anonymously.

There are seven different blessing box locations across the county where donors can drop things off, or Homewood Suites by Hilton at 7300 Scott Padgett Parkway.

The organizers are asking for a variety of donations, including canned goods, pasta, rice, beans, baby food, peanut butter, toothpaste, deodorant and more.

Sheryl Kluge organizes Cabarrus Blessing Boxes.

"The boxes are free, no questions asked, no person to talk to," Kluge said. "A great resource to put a band-aid on until you can get to those other resources"

Cabarrus Blessing Boxes Please share with anyone who may need to know where they can get some help or folks who may be looking to help

