CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In October 2002, Claire Blocker began her journey to start her foundation, HeartBright. But it wasn't easy -- she went through quite a bit before making the decision to help others.

At the age of 47, she had a stroke.

"And then when I was 51, I had a heart attack," Claire said. "I had no clue that it was even in my family, nobody else had ever presented with heart disease so I ended up having a quadruple bypass."

She had eight major blockages.

"It was just a matter of, you have to will yourself to want to live and fight," Claire said.

Her husband Tom was with her every step of the way.

"It's been quite a journey," Tom said. "The first preventive cardiologist she had said [you] know, if you really want to help, you need to get involved with the under-served community."

Claire realized she wanted to help others.

"I came back and I said to Tom, I said, 'I want to start a foundation,'" Claire said. Tom asked her what she wanted to do with it, and she told him, "I don't know, I just want to help people."

54 women started in the first HeartBright program. Currently, they are managing 1,800 patients

"The folks we deal with our under-insured, 90 percent are below the national poverty level," Tom said.

They're currently using 33 doctors that volunteer their time to ensure a free clinic almost every day of the week.

Their main focus is to educate the community and their patients on heart disease, as well as teach others how to live a healthy lifestyle.

NBC Charlotte's Sarah French asked Claire why the educational aspect of HeartBright was so important to her.

"When a patient comes in to see a physician in any environment ... When the patient leaves, it's up to the patient to operate their body," Claire said.

Claire believes the educational aspect is crucial to ensuring the patient is okay once they leave.

"80 percent of what we do is really education," Claire said. "Just 20 percent is with a doctor and algorithm."

4,300 patients patients are actively coming into the HeartBright clinic for their educational programs.

"We make them understand that we are a wellness clinic, and that we will help them," Claire said. "But they have to be part of the solution."

Despite the work that goes into maintaining the program, Claire says it's all worth it.

"When I hear people's stories back to me about the impact it's had on their life, it makes me get up another day," Claire said.