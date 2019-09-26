CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer is getting ready for the hike of a lifetime.

Lt. Stephen Fischbach has been training for months to walk for miles this weekend.

He's doing it this weekend to raise money and awareness for cystic fibrosis.

"30 miles of the Appalachian Trail in one day. It's like, I want to be a part of that!" Fischbach said.

That's right. 30 miles in one day!

"The longest documented I know I've done is 14 in one day," Fischbach said.

So what's his motivation?

"He's a little fighter," Fischbach said.

It's all for his cousin, Dublin Walsh.

"He does have to spend a lot of his time in the hospital," said Fischbach.

Walsh lives in Nashville.

"His family has to almost isolate him in a lot of conditions so that he's not exposed," Fischbach said.

Walsh was diagnosed at just 2-weeks-old with cystic fibrosis.

"He is as active as his disease will allow him to be and that includes a love for soccer."

When Fischbach found out about the hike, he knew it was the perfect fundraiser for him.

"I always have been a hiker, and I like to workout," Fischbach said.

So he's ready for this challenge.

"This is something that the Charlotte chapter has been doing for 10 years now, and in that 10 years, they've raised $5 million for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation," Fischbach said.

Fischbach knows how important that money raised will be to so many families.

"The cost incurred is just astronomical that these families are having to pay for the constant treatment for their loved one with CF," said Fischbach.

So he will be hiking and hoping for a cure, that it may be found in Walsh's lifetime.

Fischbach will take part in the 2019 XTREME HIKE to Cure Cystic Fibrosis on September 28. The trek stretches from Damascus, Virginia to Grayson Highlands State Park.

You can donate to the cause at this link.

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today

RELATED: Carolina Has Heart: Woman has volunteered at Billy Graham Library from the beginning

RELATED: Carolina Has Heart: Couple wins dream wedding after cancer diagnosis

RELATED: Carolina Has Heart: Girls Rock Charlotte