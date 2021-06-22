Carolinas Metro Reds goes beyond baseball by helping kids advance academically

The nonprofit goes beyond helping underserved youth play baseball. They also help kids advance academically by providing free books via Promising Pages.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Carolinas Metro Reds Tuckaseegee Dream Fields, the nonprofit hits a homerun going beyond baseball.

Led by former MLB player Morris Madden, Carolinas Metro Reds helps kids reach their full potential by giving underprivileged kids a chance to play baseball. But they also provide academic and life skills development programming. They hope to help lead the way for every child to have equal opportunities to learn the game of baseball and become strong community stewards.

Tuesday morning, WCNC Charlotte volunteers had a triple play. They helped clean, sort and label books for kids via Promising Pages.

Promising Pages, a nonprofit in Charlotte, says there are an estimated 60,000 children in the Charlotte area living in a book desert. All children need books in their homes in order to grow academically.

Promising Pages collects new and donated books and distributes them to students and organizations like Carolinas Metro Reds, to provide a free resource to those that need it most.