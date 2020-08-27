Charlotte agencies respond to help victims hit by Hurricane Laura

American Red Cross, Charlotte Fire and others traveling to provide food and shelter to storm victims.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight as a strong category four storm, packing winds up to 150 miles per hour.

American Red Cross volunteers from the Carolina's are traveling to provide food and shelter to storm victims.

"Am I going to be able to get back home, when am I going to be able to get back home is my home still standing?" Red Cross Greater Carolina's Region, Gina Bishop said.

For Gina Bishop, helping those who may have lost everything came as a sense of duty.

"When something has happened to them and they come into the shelter they may not be able to physically see my smile but I can make them feel good," Bishop said. "I can give them just a glimmer of hope."

The Red Cross will try to get as many displaced residents into hotel rooms, but the response efforts are different during the age of COVID-19.

"We distanced our cots, even more than we normally would, extra cleaning supplies, providing PPE," Bishop.

The Charlotte Fire Department also deploying members to Louisiana, this morning. They will help with boat operations and water rescues.

Lowe's distribution center in Statesville shipping out critical supplies.

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team also prepared to offer emotional support in the hurricane's aftermath.

"We have chaplains again that are crisis trained to listen, to pray with people, to talk with people and to share that god loves you no matter what you may be going through," Assistant Director of Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, Josh Holland.