Charlotte airport launches program to help people with hidden disabilities

Charlotte Douglas International Airport partnered with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower organization for the initiative.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new program has been launched at Charlotte Douglas International Airport to help people with hidden disabilities.

The airport issued a press release on Monday, Oct. 4, announcing it has partnered with the Hidden Disabilities organization to allow some passengers the ability to ask discretely for support.

"By wearing a Hidden Disabilities sunflower ribbon, lanyard, pin, bracelet or other accessories available free of cost at various locations throughout Charlotte Douglas, it signals to CLT employees assistance may be needed and patience is appreciated," read a portion of the news release provided to WCNC Charlotte.

The program is geared to help passengers with hidden disabilities, like autism, chronic pain, anxiety, visual/hearing impairment or dementia.

“This is such a great program that we’re more than happy to provide the traveling public,” said Chief Executive Officer and Aviation Director Haley Gentry. “We want everyone who flies through CLT to have a positive experience. Our employees can now easily spot passengers who may require additional support and accommodate their needs in way that allows them to have a quality travel experience.”

Passengers may pick up a sunflower item before and after security at the following locations:

Airport Services Desk (Ticketing)

Visitor Info Center (Baggage Claim)

USO Lounge (Atrium – Mezzanine Level)

The Club CLT on Concourse A Expansion (opening later this fall)

Airport Chapel (Atrium -Mezzanine Level)

There are no prerequisites for requesting or wearing a sunflower item.

Since its launch internationally in 2016, the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program has been adopted at airports around the world.

