4-month-old from Charlotte battling with AVMs, receiving treatment in Chapel Hill

The family said "Baby Kaden" was doing well after his first procedure on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't let his looks fool you, "Baby K" is a fighter.

"He has such a personality," said Mykel Ferguson, father of four-month-old Kaden. "We started watching football together, he's loved every second of it. He's a great little boy."

Kaden is the first child for Mykel and his wife, Oliva.

It hasn't been an easy road for "Baby K," though.

The parents took Kaden to the doctor for an ear infection a week ago. But during that trip, Mykel and Olivia explained their son's oxygen levels were lower than normal.

After working with doctors in the region, Kaden landed in Levine Children's Hospital. It was after the testing that AVMs were discovered inside Kaden.

Dr. Sasidharan Taravath with Novant Health discussed arteriovenous malformations with WCNC Charlotte on Thursday, Sept. 30.

He explained AVMs are tangled arteries and veins that form and restrict blood flow. While AVMs can appear in just about anyone, MRIs are needed to detect where the abnormalities are forming.

During their time at Levine's, the parents credited Dr. Schwartz making the diagnosis, and thanked the medical professionals that helped up until that point.

With concerns of the AVMs being so small inside "Baby K" near his lungs, the family was able to get air transported to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, where he is receiving treatment.

It has been a roller coaster ride, but Olivia and Mykel were quick to also thank the staff at UNC Chapel Hill for their work with Kaden.

He went through a procedure on Wednesday and was "on the up," according to Mykel. He also had a procedure scheduled for Thursday.

The support hasn't just stretched through the medical profession, either.

A GoFundMe page has been established for the young family. At this time, it has surpassed $20,000 to help with medical expenses.

