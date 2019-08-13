CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Barber shops across the Charlotte area are sending kids back to school with more than just fresh haircuts this year.

For the seventh consecutive year, Charlotte Barbers Care is hosting its annual food drive from August 13-20. The drive will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, which provides food for families in need across the Charlotte area.

The drive originally started at Headlines Barber Shop before growing to include businesses across the city. To date, the drives have collected over 55,000 pounds of food.

"Our goal is to set the kids up for success for the upcoming school year," said Season Bennett, co-owner of Headlines Barber Shop. "It's really hard to do your best in school when you are hungry."

In addition to food donations, the drive accepts monetary donations. Every dollar raised provides seven pounds of food. This year's goal is 10,000 pounds, a little more than $1,400. The public is encouraged to make donations and share pictures on social media using #CharlotteBarbersCare.

Charlotte Barbers Care Food Drive locations:

Bennett's Barber Shop

Blendsorial

Freshen Up

Headlines Barber Shop

Kuttmasters Barber Shop

Overton's Barber Shop

Premier Grooming Lounge (2 locations)

Premier Grooming Academy

The Grooming Lounge (3 locations)

Touch of Precision

Universal Cuts

Xclusive Kutz

You can also make donations at the Charlotte Barbers Care website.

