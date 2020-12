For the second time since the Magical Toy Drive launched, the Figlia family dropped off a car load full to toys thanks to donations collected from coworkers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte business came through big with a donation to the Magical Toy Drive as the campaign wrapped up.

The Figlia family delivered more than 200 toys Saturday afternoon to help needy children through the Salvation Army. The toys were purchased through donations from employees at American Security Mortgage.