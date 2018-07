CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A local organization is lending a helping hand to those in need this Independence Day.

Starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, food boxes will be given away at the New Outreach Christian Center at 3900 Gossett Ave in northwest Charlotte. The food boxes will contain steak, chicken, canned goods, bread and drinks for an entire family.

The group is asking anyone in need of food to call 704-398-1777 to arrange pickup.



