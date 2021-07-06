More kids can play baseball thanks to donations from community

Nearly $5,000 was donated to Carolinas Metro Reds in Charlotte to help those who can't afford it play baseball.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolinas Metro Reds, a nonprofit in Charlotte that helps underserved youth play baseball, received nearly $5,000 in donations from the WCNC Charlotte fundraising campaign.

Baseball is a national pastime, a team sport that millions of youth have enjoyed and benefitted from. However, baseball is out of reach for many in Charlotte.

Carolinas Metro Reds provides a diverse, family environment for underserved youth to develop their baseball, academic and life skills by way of high-level coaching, teaching and mentorship.

During a fundraising campaign in June, WCNC Charlotte helped raise $2,670. WCNC Charlotte and the TEGNA Foundation matched the first $2,000 donated.

Morris Madden, a former MLB left-handed pitcher, is the founder and President of the Carolinas Metro Reds. For years, Morris noticed a concerning lack of growth among young African-American players in baseball. Not nearly enough kids under the age of eighteen had the awareness or access to the game of baseball and he knew that he had to help. Shortly after his MLB playing career, he decided it was time to take an active role in being a part of the solution.

There are currently almost 200 players in the organization and additional funding will help additional undeserved players and families to participate in baseball, and also benefit from the life skills and education support provided.