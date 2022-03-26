Charlotte doctor raising money, supplies for Ukraine

Dr. Lozovatsky is doing what she can from thousands of miles away to help, connected with a non-profit that can deliver supplies directly to the border.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the world watches, Russian forces continue to take control of Ukraine, with destruction leaving the country unrecognizable.

As Dr. Margaret Lozovatsky watches, she sees familiar places, her family’s home, destroyed.

"All of them have seen bombings in civilian areas all around them, the situation is incredibly tense. everyone is terrified of leaving their house. there are hospitals that have been bombed, daycare centers," Dr. Lozovatsky said.

She is a pediatrician at Novant Health. Born in Belarus, she immigrated to the united states when she was 9.

She's worried about her aunts, uncles and cousins who still live there.

"My cousin says her 3-year-old continues to talk about bombs and shootings because he’s seen so many of them," she said.

She’s doing what she can from thousands of miles away to help, connected with a non-profit that can deliver supplies directly to the border.

"While we can’t stop the war, we can help the folks over there," Dr. Lozovatsky explained. "So, there are a few areas of immediate need. The supplies that are most needed over there are medical supplies and military supplies."

She says people who want to help should donate money, it’s the best way to ensure refugees get exactly what they need.

