A Charlotte family is using their loved one’s death to educate others about Colon Cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “It’s amazing how people can live a short life and yet make an impact that’s everlasting,” Ayo Ayodele said.

For 31 years, Ade Ayodele strived to be the best person he could be.

“He fought the fight to the end never giving up," Ayodele said.

Now his family and friends are fighting to look for the silver linings.

Ayodele lost his fight to colon cancer after being diagnosed with the disease at the age of 28.

“His whole attitude towards the battle was grace, knowing that everything was under control by God," Ayodele said.

Originally born in Lagos, Africa, Ayodele lived in Charlotte after graduating from the University of North Carolina.

“He was highly involved in the community, sports ambassador, worked for the Charlotte Hornets, global citizen and he was very big on giving back," Ayodele said.

His passion for giving back is why his family is raising money to go towards ESPN’s V Foundation.

It’s goal is to achieve Victory Over Cancer by providing grants to physicians and scientists to make breakthroughs in cancer research.

“We set out a goal to raise 100 thousand dollars to fund cancer research specifically the family would like to help fund the cancer research that’s actually addressing issues in African American men,” Ayodele said.

So far Ayodele’s family have raised more than $70,000 from their goal of $100,000 towards the foundation.

With the recent passing of Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer their hope is to raise awareness for families from one black king to another.

“While we’ve lost two African kings, I think that the legacy theft behind and disease they both suffered I think our efforts will be a testament,” Ayodele said.