Step by step: Charlotte Fight For Air Climb to take place at Truist Field

Participants climb more than 800 steps at Truist Field to support healthy lungs and clean air for the American Lung Association.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 9th annual Fight For Air Climb will be held Saturday, March 26 at Truist Field to raise critical funds for the American Lung Association.

WCNC Charlotte’s Chris Mulcahy will be the emcee to help support participants as they climb more than 800 steps to support healthy lungs and clean air alongside family, friends and co-workers. The event takes place at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights.

As the only American Lung Association stair climb in North Carolina, the Fight For Air Climb raises money to support educational programs in North Carolina as well as advocacy work and research.

Registration is $35 and requires an additional $100 fundraising minimum. Visit ClimbCharlotte.org to register and for additional information.

Over the last 12 years, the Climbers have raised more than $65 million to support the mission of the American Lung Association.