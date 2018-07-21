CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dozens of firefighters came out to flip flapjacks in uptown Charlotte for a good cause.

The Charlotte Fire Department held its annual pancake breakfast at the Seventh Street Public Market Saturday morning.

All of the proceeds go toward the North Carolina Firefighters Burned Children Fund, an organization dedicated to the support and recovery of burn patients. The organization also teaches prevention of burn injuries by assisting survivors, firefighters and their families.

