Charlotte food pantry grappling with high demand after federal benefits end

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The safety nets are gone. With the eviction moratorium expired and the extra federal unemployment benefits ending yesterday, some may be facing financial hardships like never before.

As families decide which bills to prioritize, local food pantries are preparing to make sure the grocery bill doesn’t have to be one of them.

“There are so many people in our community that suffer from food insecurity," Tina Postel, CEO of Loaves and Fishes and Friendship Trays, said.

Postel says that was never more the case than in 2020. “We certainly saw things that we had never seen before throughout our 45-year history at loaves and fishes friendship trays,” she explained.

“Our numbers nearly doubled so we went to feeding 80,000 people in 2019 to over 120,000 people,” Postel says. "With 2021 and the vaccine we were seeing those numbers come back down." That is, until recently.

“Just in the past two weeks we've seen an uptick, I think because of the upcoming evictions,” she explains.

Not only has the eviction moratorium expired, but the federal unemployment benefits ended this weekend. Postel says people may find themselves in dire need to save money.

“It definitely will be a one-two punch for many families that are living on the edge," Postel says. "So we are gearing up for the possibility that there might be more people that need food assistance.”

Postel said as people begin to navigate financial hardships, food should never have to be a sacrifice.

“If you're listening to me now and you're concerned about how you're going to pay this month's bills, we can help lighten your load," Postel says. "We have free groceries and meal delivery available to anybody who is suffering."

