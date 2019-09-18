CONCORD, N.C. — Over 400 breast cancer survivors gathered inside Charlotte Motor Speedway Wednesday to use 100 gallons of paint to paint the pit-road wall pink. It's all an effort to increase awareness over breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

“We are in a sisterhood we didn’t intend to join,” said 10-year survivor Robin Miller.

Miller said Paint the Wall Pink has become one of her favorite events of the year.

"It's so wonderful to be surrounded by so much support and love," Miller said. "You really feel that. You feel that support and the only way we're going to find a cure is we all have to be in this together and raise awareness."

For the sixth year in a row, Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina has sponsored the event. It kicks off the Drive for The Cure 250 on Saturday.

According to experts, about 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. Many women will develop the gene mutation through aging, which is why an annual mammogram screening is recommended for women over 40.

The pink wall is expected to be viewed by a nationally televised audience.

