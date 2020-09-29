A Charlotte non-profit aiming to help low-income families get back on their feet needs your help

Families Forward Charlotte helps low-income families by offering mentorship programs and educational workshops to help them achieve long-term stability.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “I was down to nothing, didn’t know where anything was going to come from, shelter food or where I was going to begin,” Star Askew said.

Families like Star Askew's knows first-hand what it means to receive help from Families Forward Charlotte.

“I have received so much love that I never had and I appreciate that," Askew said.

The non-profit helps low-income families by offering mentorship programs and educational workshops to help them achieve economic mobility and long-term stability.

“Star is a great example of the kind of families that we work with, helped them get housed, a vehicle to get to work," Carrie Christian said.

Carrie Christian, the president of Families Forward Charlotte, said since COVID-19 more families in similar situations have leaned on its program for help.

“We will continue expanding our program each year from 30 to 50 and then 70 next year," she said.

To reach that goal, the organization needs help.

Families Forward is entering to win the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant where one out of 40 non-profits in the US will win $25,000 to go towards their mission.

“The funds are so vital to our program because of the expansion because we’re hiring staff members so that we can take on additional families in our program and reach more of our Charlotte community,” Christian said.

Star's life turned around for the better with the help of the organization. Families Forward hopes they can continue to make a change as they aim to reduce poverty in and around the Charlotte community.