Charlotte-based organization to give $100,000 to over 25 local non-profits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we head into the holiday season, many non-profits have struggled to keep up with overwhelming demands. One organization helping combat that need.
The Charlotte-based Parham Family Charitable Fund will give $100,000 in grants to support more than 25 local non-profits serving the local community.
With this new round of grants, PFCF will have donated more than $260,000 to non-profits and religious organizations.
Organizations receiving grants were selected by PFCF and were not required to apply. The following were selected to receive grants in this round:
- Do Greater Charlotte
- Greenlight Fund Charlotte
- Steve Smith Family Fund
- West Side Land Trust Charlotte
- 100 Black Men Charlotte
- A Better World Charlotte
- Beds for Kids Charlotte
- Beatties Ford Rd. Vocational Trade Center
- Care Ring Charlotte
- Project One
- Right Moves for Youth
- For The Struggle
- Mothers of Murdered Offspring
- Greater Steps Scholars
- Dream Girls University
- Heal Charlotte
- Angels House Outreach Ministries
- Block Love Charlotte
- Healing Vine Harbor, Inc.
- My Brothers Keeper Charlotte
- The Freedom Center for Social Justice
- My Sisters House
- BBOC (Black Business Owners Corp.)
- Renaissance West Community Initiative
- Hack & Hustle
- She Built This City
Roger & Claudette Parham created PFCF in 2019 to help fund existing small non-profits who are addressing some of the glaring needs people are facing in their local community.