Charlotte-based organization to give $100,000 to over 25 local non-profits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we head into the holiday season, many non-profits have struggled to keep up with overwhelming demands. One organization helping combat that need.

The Charlotte-based Parham Family Charitable Fund will give $100,000 in grants to support more than 25 local non-profits serving the local community.

With this new round of grants, PFCF will have donated more than $260,000 to non-profits and religious organizations.

Organizations receiving grants were selected by PFCF and were not required to apply. The following were selected to receive grants in this round: