Charlotte organizations hosting their final coat donation event of the season

Project 70Forward' and James Lee and Associates are holding the final event of their 'healthy and warm coats and vaccines tour.'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two organizations are coming together to make sure people have protection against the elements and COVID-19.

Project 70Forward' and James Lee and Associates are holding the final event of their 'healthy and warm coats and vaccines tour.' They will be giving out the last of winter coats and spring outwear to the residents.

MORE NEWS: North Carolina man donating his airline miles to help Ukrainian refugees

People can come out and get free winter coats and spring outerwear that have been donated.

There will also be a vaccine/booster shots clinic on-site, voter registration and other community resources from noon to 4 p.m. at Faith CME Church in Charlotte.