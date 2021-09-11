Charlotte remembers 9/11 in ceremonies celebrating victims, first responders

Charlotteans made their way to Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field in Uptown Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attack.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotteans flocked to Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field in Uptown Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attack.

The FF Steve Coakley Foundation hosted a flag-arranging and ceremony in the park Saturday morning in honor of Steve Oakley, one of the many firefighters killed in the 9/11 attacks.

On display was a replica of the twin towers where people could leave a message honoring the victims and survivors of the tragic event.

The public came out Friday to help place the 2,977 flags in the shape of the World Trade Center Tower to honor the 2,977 lives lost.

At Truist Field, participants and first responders were invited to do a 110-floor stair climb, the number equal to the number of floors in the World Trade Center.

Participants climbed to honor the 343 firefighters, 60 law enforcement personnel and 10 EMS respondents who lost their lives.

Still happening this weekend is the Charlotte AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway where first responders and military who present their police, fire, EMS, or military ID will be granted free admission on Saturday. The event also features a stair climb where participants can honor victims.