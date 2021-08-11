'All we're asking is that one family put together a complete food box' | Charlotte Rescue Mission Thanksgiving food drive

This year the rescue mission is calling on families to "adopt" another family in need.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hey Charlotte! Tony, the turkey needs your help!

CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission, Tony Marciano is asking for people to help as they work to fulfill their rescue mission to prepare 5,000 Thanksgiving meals.

This year the rescue mission is calling on families to "adopt" another family in need.

"All we're asking is that one family put together a complete food box including a turkey and bring it to the charlotte rescue mission the Friday or Saturday before Thanksgiving," said Marciano.

Anyone interested in assembling a food box should send an email to thanksgiving@charlotterescuemission.org for more details.