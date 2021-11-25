Charlotte Rescue Mission to serve hundreds on Thanksgiving with return of annual meal

Last year's meals were sent home as to-go offerings. This year, two different meals are served to accommodate social distancing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This Thanksgiving Day, Charlotte Rescue Mission is giving thanks and giving back to the community.

The group is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Day meal, although it will look a little different than in years past because of the need for social distancing. Community guests are invited to spend Thanksgiving at Community Matters Café, a division of Charlotte Rescue Mission. Additional guests at the mission will also be served.

MORE NEWS: Thanksgiving travelers take the roads and skies during busy holiday weekend

“We worked really hard to figure out a way to be creative, keep the rescue mission residents who are in the long-term recovery program safe from the virus, yet figure out how to serve our community guests,” Tony Marciano, the president and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission, said.

Last year, Charlotte Rescue Mission did not host its annual Thanksgiving meal in person due to the pandemic. Instead, it sent to-go meals out to the community.

This year, Charlotte Rescue Mission offered breakfast and lunch on Thanksgiving with dozens of turkeys ready to be served.

Marciano said he hopes guests who are served this Thanksgiving feel the hospitality, dignity, respect, and love of all those who worked to put on the event.