Charlotte Running Company gives back to Charlotte Rescue Mission

Sky Outfitters, an apparel company out of Indiana, makes it a mission to give back to one shelter around the country each month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This month, Charlotte Running Company is teaming up with Sky Outfitters to give back to those in need this pandemic.

“Charlotte Running Company, they purchased a thousand pairs of socks for their running stores, with those purchases, every single one of those purchases will also go to donating a pair to the Charlotte Rescue Mission,” Sky Outfitters Ambassador, Steve Mozingo said.

Sky Outfitters, an apparel company out of Indiana, makes it a mission to give back to one shelter around the country each month by matching all donations through its website sales.

When Charlotte Running Company heard the mission, they proposed a collaboration that would ultimately benefit those housed at Charlotte Rescue Mission.

“We started out with socks, we added scarves, hats and as of May this past year we added t-shirts,” Mozingo said. “Long term is to be able to be a one-stop-shop for homeless shelters across the country.”

Charlotte Rescue Mission is not t a homeless shelter but serves as a place to help men and women struggling with addiction.

“Folks come to us with sock needs always as well as when they’re here they go through them pretty frequently,” Charlotte Rescue Mission, Jeff Glenn said. “Before our COVID situation, we were serving some over 600 folks a year.”

That alone is why Sky Outfitters is going beyond its initial pledge by donating an additional 500 socks, 250 undershirts and 250 underwear to those receiving treatment at the rescue mission.

“It’s a big to them something we take for granted way to often and being a part of that is just a refueling of our passion and our fire at Sky,” Mozingo said.

Companies coming together to make sure those in need are a little warmer regardless of their walk of life.

To donate, VISIT HERE.