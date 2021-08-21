'She partnered with lots of organizations' | Charlotte says good-bye to beloved pastor

Brenda Stevenson led the New Outreach Christian Center, helping thousands for more than 40 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Saturday, Charlotte said goodbye to well-known pastor and philanthropist Brenda Stevenson. Stevenson, a Charlotte native, led the New Outreach Christian Center alongside her husband. She died at the age of 66 from kidney failure.

“She would love on you if you’re hurting,” said her daughter, Sharkeeta Stevenson, “It doesn’t matter who you are…she loved everybody.”

Stevenson’s public memorial was held in the parking lot of the New Outreach Christian Center for COVID-19 safety reasons. Her daughter said she wanted to open up a memorial for the people she served for so many years.

For more than 40 years – Stevenson gave away school supplies, provided hot meals and gifted presents to families in need on Easter and Christmas – eventually becoming known as Charlotte’s unofficial community pastor.

“She gave away gift cards, and every child got three brand new toys,” said Sharkeeta Stevenson, “And she partnered with lots of organizations.”

Stevenson, the pastor of New Outreach Christian Center, grew up in Charlotte, graduating from McArthur Academy in 1971. She became a full-time mother after graduating, and a year later opened her first food bank. For more than 40 years, she served her community as a philanthropist, child care instructor, and gospel radio host.

In 1982, she began leading the church with her husband, Bishop Norman Stevenson. Her voice in the church expanded beyond the chapel, as she was on the airwaves for a decade; from 1985 until 1995, she was station manager and talk show host for WGSP 1310 AM and WQCC 1600 AM. She also hosted her own online show via New Outreach's website.

Stevenson's works saw accolades and public recognition, from city council awards to even recognition by the Order of the Eastern Star in 2018. She also ran for the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners.

Stevenson’s daughter Sharkeeta says her mom’s final wish was for her family to continue her work. Her family has started a fund and is asking for donations so they could honor her wish.

In one of her last interviews with WCNC Charlotte – Stevenson continued to stress the importance of taking care of one another.

Her daughter says her mom’s legacy will live on through her church, her children and the countless lives she touched. Her private funeral will be hold on Sunday, August 22nd.

