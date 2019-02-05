CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of students, staff and community members gathered in memory of the two lives lost as well as the four injured at the UNC Charlotte shooting. A mourning community packed into Halton Arena on campus Wednesday evening.

Several people took the podium at the vigil, all holding back tears.

"As a university as a whole, something like this happens and it kind of touches everybody," UNCC junior Cade Lee said.

UNCC's Halton Arena is usually a place for celebration, but Wednesday it was a safe place for the community to gather and grieve.

More than 20 chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team were in the crowd offering support now and in the difficult days to come.

"This is our home," Chad Stillman, a Rapid Response Team chaplain, told NBC Charlotte. "This is our backyard so it's imperative for us to be here for emotional and spiritual support for those that are hurting in a really tough situation."

Outside of the gathering, a candlelight vigil.

A memorial grew on the steps of the Kennedy building for Ellis 'Reed' Parlier and Riley Howell. Two names that will always be remembered at UNCC.

Students were seen placing candles and flowers by the 49er Gold Miner statue.

The community, at what has been referred to as the darkest time in UNC Charlotte's history, came together stronger than ever.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Vi Lyles acknowledged the crossroads the community is now in -- saying tragedies such as these can divide communities or bring them closer.

"We're Charlotte," Lyles said. "We're going to open our hearts and our minds. We're going to work hard to rebuild this community, because we are resilient. We are Charlotte."

MORE UNCC SHOOTING COVERAGE