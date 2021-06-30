Larry Sprinkle to emcee symphony and fireworks show in Kannapolis

The annual patriotic event is once again emceed by Larry Sprinkle and it's open to the public.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Our very own Larry Sprinkle will start the Fourth of July weekend with a bang with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s annual patriotic concert.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 7:00 PM

Village Park - 700 West C Street Kannapolis North Carolina 28081

Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with a patriotic performance by the Charlotte Symphony and of course, fireworks. The event is free to the public.

Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. People are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Food and drinks will be on sale in the park during the event.

The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation staff will follow best practices regarding COVID-19 precautions. The CDC recommends that anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to wear a mask and maintain social distance.

While in Kannapolis make sure to explore the city, especially the revitalized downtown. Charlotte On The Cheap put together a guide to spending the day in Kannapolis.