Join Larry Sprinkle at Concert in the Park in Kannapolis

The annual event features patriotic music with fireworks after the concert.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Symphony will be performing at Village Park in Kannapolis the first weekend of July.

Join WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle for a concert in the park along with fireworks after the show.

The event is free and open to the public at Village Park, 700 West C Street in Kannapolis.  Bring your own chair or blanket.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and there will be fireworks immediately following the concert.

Kannapolis has come a long way since the closing of the Cannon Mills. Over 40,000 layoffs, it was a huge hit to the town & the entire area. Now, downtown Kannapolis is on the rise again. It’s been able to hold on to some of the charms of the old times but has a lot of new stuff too.

While in Kannapolis make sure to explore the city, especially the revitalized downtown. Charlotte On The Cheap put together a guide to spending the day in Kannapolis.

