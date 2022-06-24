Join Larry Sprinkle at Concert in the Park in Kannapolis

The annual event features patriotic music with fireworks after the concert.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Symphony will be performing at Village Park in Kannapolis the first weekend of July.

Join WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle for a concert in the park along with fireworks after the show.

The event is free and open to the public at Village Park, 700 West C Street in Kannapolis. Bring your own chair or blanket.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and there will be fireworks immediately following the concert.

The Concert in the Park series continues as follows:

July 15 at 7 p.m. Concert in the Park: Sammy Kershaw

July 16 at 7 p.m. Concert in the Park: Tracy Lawrence

July 23 at 7 p.m. Concert in the Park: Mother's Finest

August 6 at 7 p.m. Concer in the Park: Everclear, Fastball & The Nixons

Kannapolis has come a long way since the closing of the Cannon Mills. Over 40,000 layoffs, it was a huge hit to the town & the entire area. Now, downtown Kannapolis is on the rise again. It’s been able to hold on to some of the charms of the old times but has a lot of new stuff too.

While in Kannapolis make sure to explore the city, especially the revitalized downtown. Charlotte On The Cheap put together a guide to spending the day in Kannapolis.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts