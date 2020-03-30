CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medical professionals in the Charlotte area and across the country are working hard to help everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic. One woman in the Charlotte area decided to give back to those who are giving their all.

Caroline Elliott started taking donations online to help raise the money to support 100 meals for first responders. Then, she reached out to multiple locally-owned restaurants in Charlotte — helping local businesses and Charlotte-area medical staff at the same time.

Inizio Pizza Napoletana said Elliott placed the order, picked the pizzas up and delivered them to the hospital herself.

Photos shared on Inizio' Pizza Napoletana's social media accounts show the staff at Atrium Health's CMC holding several boxes of pizza — in all, there were 100 pizzas.

"STAY HOME FOR THEM! These are the real heroes," Inizio Pizza Napoletana's caption says, in part.

A GoFundMe Elliott set up for the cause says they are hoping to provide 100 meals each day for the next 30 days, during North Carolina's 30-day stay at home order.

Elliott says on the GoFundMe page that they have raised over $11,000 so far. WCNC has reached out to Elliott for more information, but have not yet heard back.

