CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The coronavirus crisis has been difficult for everyone, but non-US citizens who live in our communities, have visas, own businesses, and pay taxes cannot get any crisis financial aid.

“There are so many people who are falling through the cracks,” said Jose Hernandez-Paris, the executive director for the Latin American Coalition.

Hernandez-Paris says they’ve created a hotline for Latin American families who need help through the coronavirus crisis, and that the phones haven’t stopped ringing.

“People just start crying when they call,” said Jose Hernandez-Paris. "They’re so overwhelmed right now, if they’re telling their story, they just break down.”

Hernandez-Paris says it’s because the stimulus checks and financial aid keeping so many Americans afloat right now aren’t available to anyone who isn’t a US citizen.

“People are incredibly stressed out because we’re about to reach the end of the month, a new cycle of rent is coming in, and there are people right now without food that are struggling to get food,” said Jose Hernandez-Paris.

In fact, immigration lawyer Jordan Forsythe Greer says their non-US citizen status will impact everyone in their household.

“If there’s a US citizen and he is married to someone who is not a resident and does not have lawful status in the United States, they will not get this check,” Greer said.

Greer says even small businesses legally owned by non-US citizens can’t apply for aid either.

“Businesses that are eligible to apply must have 51% ownership by a US citizen or permanent resident,” Greer said.

Hernandez-Paris says their organization tries to help, but the need is overwhelming.

“The more time passes the more difficult it’s getting, and we don’t know how to help them because we have so many limited resources,” said Jose Hernandez-Paris.

Hernandez-Paris says, for now, those struggling in their community are relying on organizations and each other to get through this.

“We’re relying on other communities to step in, we’ve always been very close like that, but in a moment of need we have to work together,” said Jose Hernandez-Paris.

Greer says a US citizen has filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago claiming that not being able to get stimulus money based on the fact that his wife isn’t a US resident is discriminatory.

If you have a question for an immigration lawyer, Greer says they will be holding question and answer sessions Fridays on their Facebook live.