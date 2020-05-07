x
Children's march held in uptown Charlotte on July 4th

The goal of the event was to provide opportunities to educate young people and to encourage lasting impact by teaching them to speak up for change.

On July 4th, Charlotte kids and families took part in a Children's March in uptown Charlotte. A 9-year-old came up with the idea after attending and watching several protests and rallies over the past several weeks. 

The goal of the event was to provide opportunities to educate young people and to encourage lasting impact by teaching them to speak up for the change they want to see.

"This march is about — kids haven't been marching and kids need to care about this too," one kid in attendance said.

Those in attendance brought homemade signs for their march, one reading "KIDS We are here to protest," another reading "Don't Shoot Future Engineer."

"This is their world that we're borrowing from them," one woman said. "We want to make sure they know how to speak up and speak out."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Captain Brad Koch and Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden were both in attendance at the event. 

