DENVER, N.C. — Denver Baptist Church held their first ever drive-in service Sunday morning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across North Carolina.

"We were surprised at how many people showed up," said Pastor Chris Griggs, who has been a pastor at the church for 14 years. "We thought we'd maybe have about 70 cars, but we had about 175."

On March 14, 2020 Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order that bans mass gatherings of 100 people or more in North Carolina. Organizers of events that draw more than 100 people must cancel, postpone or modify these events or offer online streaming services. These events include faith-based events.

Social distancing is encouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and people are urged to stay at last six feet apart.

Denver Baptist Church decided to host a drive-in worship service so members could feel more connected by gathering in person, even if it meant waving to others through their car window.

Griggs stood at the church entrance and greeted about 550 people as they drove into the church parking lot.

"Sunday felt a little normal," Griggs said. "It felt like there was real community there."

Guests were told to stay in their cars in the parking lot. The service was available on the radio for not only those who attended in their cars, but anyone who wanted to tune in or watch live on Facebook. Worship bulletins were available online.

Griggs stood in a scissor lift outside the church.

"I thought it would be more sterile, but people would put a hand out the window to let me know they were listening. Through the windows I could see smiles on their faces," Griggs said.

Families observed social distancing by waving to friends through their car windows. Some stood through their sunroof to worship.

Many churches across the Carolinas hosted drive-in or curb side services, while others turned to the internet and social media to spread their faith.

Sunday morning there were nearly 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, 174 in South Carolina.

