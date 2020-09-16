14 Black and white pastors in Mooresville participating in “3 Conversations” initiative

Pastors of the participating churches have been meeting together for prayer, discussions and planning since June following the death of George Floyd.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Higher Purpose Church in Mooresville launched a “3 Conversations” initiative. The mission, involving 14 Black and white pastors, is to discuss how to tackle racism head-on.

Spearheading the event is Higher Purpose Church Pastor Lawrence Williams.

“When it comes to racism, while you can enact laws to restrict it, you can launch funding to help different groups the core part really has to do with hatred," Williams said.

Since June, pastors of the participating churches have been having frank discussions.

Conversation 1 was held between Black pastors where the group discussed challenges and issues associated with current racial tensions. Then Conversation 2 mirrored the first, but with white pastors at the forefront.

“Conversation 3 was we all came together, shared notes, and talked about what can we do to make a difference," Williams said.

Pastors are now taking their conversations to the community.

During a Facebook Live this month, pastors plan to discuss how the 3 Conversations initiative has impacted them personally. Participating pastors will then host virtual small groups during October and November.

The community is encouraged to meet people from different churches and cultures to learn about racism and how to heal from it.

“Each group will have an anti-racism topic where they may look at Just Mercy," Williams said.

Pastors will end the initiative with a "90-Day Anti-Racism Challenge," by committing one intentional anti-racism act each week.

“My hope is that the acts of anti-racism that are committed helps the people, people become aware, others start to see it and it starts to create an awareness where we can change the situation at a local level and hopefully let that spread to other levels as well," Williams said.