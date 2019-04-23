CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's city council addressed the controversy following last month's deadly police shooting. They agreed on the need for transparency, as the public demands action.

A judge is expected to decide soon whether to release the full body-camera video following last month's CMPD officer-involved shooting.

NBC Charlotte petitioned the court to release body-camera video after Officer Wende Kerl shot Danquirs Franklin outside a Burger King off Beatties Ford Road.

CMPD only released two-minutes of an 11-minute body camera video, but controversy erupted after Charlotte's city council got to see the full 11-minute video.

Many council members at Monday night's meeting called for the full video to be released, but two council members are calling on the SBI to come in to investigate the shooting.

Members of UNC Charlotte's NAACP chapter called on council members to hold responsible any CMPD officers who've been involved in violent incidents.

"We can not allow a few bad apples to commit crimes, hide behind the badge and cause fear in our neighborhoods," one person said at the meeting.

While Franklin's death is still being investigated, Councilmembers Dimple Ajmera and Matt Newton suggested the SBI may be needed to investigate any future incidents.

Councilmember Ajmera also brought up the controversy that the council viewed the entire 11-minute body camera video while the general public only viewed a two-minute clip.

They said that might have been an error on their part, so they need to make sure it doesn't happen again, saying they don't want to fail the community again.

As Mayor Vi Lyles concluded the meeting, she said the council supports a judge releasing the full 11-minute video. She added that no matter what the judge decides, the investigation into Franklin's death will continue.

"At the end of the day, no matter how difficult this becomes," Lyles said. "We are still a community that believes that we can do this and we can do it with a safe community and with trust in our leadership."

The hearing regarding the full video will take place Tuesday, but results of the investigation into Franklin's death won't be for several more weeks.

