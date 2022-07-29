Clear the Shelters campaign launches as area shelters reach crisis levels

Area shelters are seeing the highest animal intake numbers in years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As area shelters reach critial levels, a nationwide campagin is launching to help clear the shelters and find an many pets as possible their forever homes.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Ccontrol is calling for the public's help as rising pet intake, staffing shortages and population growth in Charlotte put the shelter in "crisis" mode.

After the COVID-19 lockdown drove intake numbers down and more families to adopt new pets, the center is now facing a perfect storm of straining factors: a rising human population, also bringing new pets to the area, the highest intake numbers in years, and staffing shortages.

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Each year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events.

Here's a look at which area shelters and rescues are participating in Clear The Shelters this month

CMPD Animal Care & Control

8315 Byrum Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217

Here's how you can help: Take a dog on a Staycation for a long weekend: A Staycation is available to people who cannot commit to adopting a pet but want to help by taking a dog home for up to five days to give it a break from the shelter environment and provide it the benefits and experience of living in a loving home. Visit the CMPD Animal Care and Control shelter on Byrum Drive in Charlotte. Pick out an adoptable dog, show ID, sign a waiver, and take them home for up to five days. Foster a dog: Consider a longer term foster assignment. Fostering reduces long-term boarding of animals who can suffer from kennel stress which often leads to behavior issues. Foster-centric is a trending tern that describes a new model for animal sheltering. It puts animals who are ready for adoption in homes in the community, leaving space at the shelter for the animals who need special care or management. Fill out an application online to foster. Adopt: If you have been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, there is no better time than now. Adopting one animal will save two lives: by saving the one you adopt and the one who takes its place. Details on the adoption process are online. Visit CMPD Animal Care & Control this Saturday to adopt. View adoptable pets



York County Humane Society

8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Humane Society of Charlotte

1348 Parker Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208

To schedule an appointment to meet available animals, please click the button on the Adopt A Dog or Adopt A Cat page OR follow the link at the bottom of the animals' profiles to schedule your appointment. You must be 18 or older to adopt and have a valid form of identification.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement

1491 Business Park Ct, Gastonia, NC 28052

Lancaster SPCA

2074 Pageland Hwy, Lancaster, SC 29720

Greater Charlotte SPCA

Catawba County Animal Services

201 Government Services Drive, Newton, NC 28658



Go to http://www.petharbor.com

Type in the zip code 28658

Click “Catawba County Animal Care and Control”

From that menu you can view all the animals currently at the shelter

Zach's Rescue

North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue

Lincoln County Animal Services

650 John Howel Memorial Dr Lincolnton, NC 28092

This year, Clear the Shelters was a month-long campaign, finding homes for animals across the Charlotte area who need a forever family. Donations can be made online with 100% of the money going to the shelter or rescue. WCNC Charlotte has teamed up with 11 shelters and rescues to support the annual adoption campaign.

Also new this year are the opportunities to find pets online and via the WeRescue app, and to donate to hundreds of other shelters that are not able to remain open during the COVID-19 crisis, but still desperately need help to care for animals and place them in homes.